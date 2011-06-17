Anatomy Of A Cannes Contender: Volkswagen The Force

Let’s be honest. The Super Bowl isn’t as super as it’s supposed to be as a showcase of the ad industry’s best work. Too many agencies go for the tried and true formula and end up creating a lot of predictable pap.

This year there were a few refreshing exceptions, and one true blockbuster. Deutsch L.A. made a risky move by launching its Super Bowl ad before the game. It paid off in sheer audience numbers (40 million views, more than any other Super Bowl entry). And it’s certainly stuck in hearts and minds.

The spot features a tiny Darth Vader whose dark Force fizzles until he meets the VW Passat (and an attentive dad). Under the direction of Lance Acord, the spot landed with just the right level of cuddliness and appealed to a huge cross section of the Super Bowl-watching public.

Here, Michael Kadin, EVP, Group Creative Director, Deutsch L.A. talks about the five decisions that allowed the agency to harness this Force.

1. Avoid aliens and fart jokes at all costs

The Super Bowl is usually a forum to be outrageous and hyperbolic. We wanted to be loud by being quiet, so we created a spot that was simple, human, and cool, the exact same qualities that the Volkswagen brands stand for.