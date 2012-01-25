An Education Giant Gets Entrepreneurial By Investing In Education Hackathons

Here comes another experiment in ed-techdom: Pearson, the largest education company in the world, just announced it is pairing up with one of the innovative spark plugs of the ed-tech world, Startup Weekend EDU, for a year.

By Audrey Watters for EdSurge

At first glance, this pairing might look, well, awkward. Pearson’s education unit had a whopping $2.8 billion in revenues during the first half of 2011 (more recent figures are due out soon). By contrast, Startup Weekend, a nonprofit that stresses the “lean startup” model, cheered last November when the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation earmarked $250,000 for its education vertical. (Pearson, too, is putting some cash behind its support, but both it and Startup Weekend are being coy about disclosing the amount.)

The education giant has been energetically taking the pulse of the entrepreneurial ed-tech space.

Even so, both Pearson and Startup Weekend need one another. It’s easy to see why Pearson might find cozying up to Startup Weekend an alluring prospect. The corporation has been energetically taking the pulse of the entrepreneurial ed-tech space and placing some discreet bets for a year or two. It already sponsors Rocket Space, a tech incubator in San Francisco. Pearson also took a big part in sponsoring last year’s gamification conference in Seattle.

Working with Startup Weekend Edu brings the corporation to ground zero. (For those unfamiliar with Startup Weekend events, here’s the general idea. Entrepreneurs have 54 hours–from Friday night until Sunday afternoon–to build a startup: to pitch an idea, assemble a team, and build and demo a product. That demo is judged on a number of factors, including whether it’s been vetted by the community, the strength of the business model, and, of course, whether the actual product works.)

Originally funded through modest grants from the entrepreneurial nonprofit Kauffman Foundation, Startup Weekend has held hundreds of events in hundreds of cities since its inception, with at least one occurring somewhere on any given weekend. Late last year, the group created a division devoted exclusively to education in hopes of nurturing a new generation of education entrepreneurs and education startups focused on locally driven solutions for problems faced by teachers and learners alike.

Education is accused of being slow and bureaucratic and difficult to ‘crack.’

The weekends are no-frills, hard-driving events that demand that participants prototype rapidly and rely on customer feedback for quick iteration. That customer feedback piece is particularly important in rethinking how education entrepreneurship works, as the education technology sector has long been known for ignoring the consumers of products (teachers and students) and building for those at the administrative level (or those that control procurement decisions, at least). Education, in turn, is accused of being slow and bureaucratic and difficult to “crack”–both in terms of the business processes surrounding schools’ procurement of new tools and in terms of the size and reach of companies (like Pearson) building and selling those items.