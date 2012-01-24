Sustainability Doesn’t Make Money Without A Solid Business Plan

It was a clear, cool morning in Cupertino, California. Designer and green entrepreneur Ken Eskenazi felt he was about to make the leap. It was October 2008, and this was the third time he’d been summoned to Apple headquarters. For any designer, Apple is the brass ring. It is a corporation that has made its name on selling consumer products known for their design, and they seemed quite interested in Rapioli , Eskenazi’s breakthrough recyclable packing system, which promised to completely eliminate packing waste and do so in style.

A sales contract with such an ideal client would be a lifeline for Eskenazi’s foundering business and it seemed imminent. Sitting patiently in Apple’s anteroom, the struggle felt worth it. All of the questions had been answered. With the Rapioli on his lap, Eskenazi indulged in a little bit of fantasy about how the meeting might go. “I was about to break through at the highest level,” says Eskenazi. Alas, it was not to happen. Apple passed and Eskenazi was back to struggling to stay in business.

Eskenazi had started with a good idea. He had figured out how to keep thousands of tons of shipping materials in service, and out of dumps, with style. Each 9″ x 12″ x 4″ clear clamshell-styled Rapioli represents the equivalent of 33 water bottles diverted from landfill. A cutting edge graphic and product designer, his previous clients had included movie studios and production companies. For more than a decade, he had been working for some of Hollywood’s major players, who sought his help as a creative director with branding, advertising, packaging, and product design.

These Hollywood clients had sought to be more resource efficient and project a sustainable image by using products that were at least somewhat recyclable. Their corporate commissions inspired Eskenazi to find fully functional, low-cost, reusable materials for shipping and packaging in the endless loop of B2B product delivery. That’s how he came up with the Rapioli reusable packing system. It was innovative, handsome, affordable, and appealing for high-profile clients. Uber-agency CAA sent laptops to African children in the protective recyclable pouches that he developed. It seemed that he had really hit on something useful and desirable.

But the story of building a business out of the Rapioli, by contrast, has not been easy. In 2003, Eskenazi and his then business partner won an EPA-sponsored sustainable design competition, but R&D was painfully slow. The recognition felt good, but didn’t lend them much momentum. They then pretty much forgot about the project and focused on growing their branding consulting business, which they had moved from New York to California. In early 2005, Eskenazi got a phone call from the California Conservation Corps. People there had seen his prototype on an EPA website, and asked Eskenazi to apply for one of their grants. Encouraged, Eskenazi hired a grant writer. Unfortunately, they didn’t get the grant, which went to larger, more established companies.

Meanwhile, the online retail business was booming for Amazon and others, creating more packaging waste than ever before. The environmental problem seemed urgent and growing to Eskenazi and his partner but they stayed focused on their core consulting business. Two years later, the California Conservation Corps asked him to apply, again. This time, using the work they had done on the last grant, Eskenazi completed the application himself and won. Suddenly, he had $250,000 to fully develop the Rapioli concept, create prototypes and move forward. Rapioli 2.0 was born, and after some work with an industrial design firm, the product was soon in its third iteration.

Toyota, already committed to a zero-waste mission, signed an agreement to test the product for shipping parts. A small-scale trial was successful but didn’t lead to any business. Soon after, Eskenazi’s contact at Toyota left the industry. Nevertheless, by 2008, Eskenazi had devoted himself full time to his new company, Innovation to Industry, and its mission of getting the Rapioli commercialized. He searched for capital, pitching dozens of venture capitalists, and spending the better part of a year unsuccessfully courting one angel investor.