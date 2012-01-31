Corporations That Don’t Practice Social Responsibility Can’t Hide Anymore

A feel-good brand won’t gain much respect (or sales) from consumers these days if it’s owned by a not-so-feel-good corporate parent. That’s the message from a new survey showing that consumers are no longer easily fooled by complex corporate structures; they’re increasingly doing detective work to discover the real companies behind their products.

The survey, conducted by Weber Shandwick and KRC Research, spans four countries (China, Brazil, U.S., U.K.), 1,375 consumers, and 575 senior executives from major corporations. The survey found that 70% of respondents said that they stay away from a product if they don’t like the parent company, 67% check product labels to find the parent company, and 56% would think twice about buying a product if they couldn’t find information about the corporation behind it. In the U.S., one out of six consumers will stop buying a product altogether if they discover that they don’t like the parent company.

Editor’s Note What’s the fate of brands that continue to go down the same path instead of innovating to create real value? A survey by Havas media, which we wrote about recently, found that they will soon die out.

Consumers and executives all agreed on important communication points: how employees are treated, environmental responsibility, customer service, and good deeds are among some of the most discussed topics. But executives still don’t seem to understand that discordant messages between a brand and a corporation do plenty of harm.

Take, for example, Kashi, a generally beloved brand that likes to talk about how wholesome and “real” its cereals, crackers, and bars are. But Kashi suffers from a problem: It’s owned by Kellogg, which produces cereals that are anything but wholesome. As MoneyWatch points out, one of the ingredients in Kellogg’s FiberPlus Berry Yogurt Crunch–the preservative BHT–gets a thumbs-down from Kashi’s Ingredient Decoder tool. This is just a small example of the corporate cognitive dissonance that consumers–and shareholders–will no longer take.

Umair Haque sums it up well in his new book Betterness: Economics for Humans: “The bigger picture of twenty-ﬁrst-century competition is richer, more nuanced and complex. Companies are beginning to be judged against a whole new set of criteria by customers, governments, communities, employees, and investors. They’re already saying, so you made a proﬁt. Yawn. Did you actually have an impact? Did what you do have a positive, lasting consequence that was meaningful in human terms?” A responsible brand can no longer hide behind a company that doesn’t factor in this new set of criteria.