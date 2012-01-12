Econ4: Changing The Way We Look At Economics

It hasn’t been a great few years for the economic profession. After blithely endorsing policies that led to the recession, the recent protests about income inequality have exposed at least some economic thinking as perhaps not quite focused enough on the well-being of all members of society.

Econ4 is a group of economists pushing for changes in how their subject is taught at U.S. colleges. They argue that the financial crisis proved the fallacy of what they call “market fundamentalism,” and that a new type of economics, which emphasizes people and the environment, is needed. The group, which was created in September, endorsed the Occupy Wall Street movement, and supported students who protested “bias” in economics teaching at Harvard. Following is a lightly condensed interview with an Econ4 founder, James Boyce, a professor at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Co.Exist: You say there has been “ideological cleansing in the economics profession.” How and why has that happened?

James Boyce: Contemporary economics suffers from an unhealthy degree of intellectual monoculture. The Occupy Wall Street statement originated during a conference of a group called the International Confederation of Associations for Pluralism in Economics last November. The fact that such conferences are held, and that more than 400 economists from across the country and around the world have signed the statement, shows that dissident voices have not been wholly purged from the economics profession. On the other hand, the fact that we need a group to advocate for pluralism in the economics profession tells us that at this point this is an aspiration, not the status quo.

You’ve said we need “an economics for the 21st century.” What might that look like?

Economics for the 21st century, we hope, will be reality-based and ethically grounded. By reality-based, I mean moving beyond simplistic and abstract theories to better understand how real economies really work. In the 20th century, the central question in economics often was framed as the choice between the government and the market as ways to coordinate economic activity. But when we look at how actually existing economies work, this turns out to be a question of secondary importance. The more fundamental question is whether we are going to have a democracy or an oligarchy.

People who wield more purchasing power in the market typically wield more political power in making government policies.

You’ll have a hard time finding any discussion of this in economics textbooks, but wealth and power are highly correlated. People who wield more purchasing power in the market typically wield more political power in making government policies, too. Your grandmother knows this, even if your economics professor never mentioned it. Thanks to this correlation, any society with a very undemocratic distribution of wealth and power will generate very unhappy economic outcomes for most of its people, no matter what the market-versus-government mix. Without purchasing power, the market doesn’t serve you, and without political power, the government doesn’t serve you.