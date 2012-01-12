The End Of Multiple Choice? The Quest To Create Accurate Robot Essay Graders

What’s the best way to prove you “know” something? A. Multiple choice tests B. Essays C. Interviews D. None of the above

Go ahead: argue with the premise of the question. Oh yeah, you can’t do that on multiple-choice tests. Essays can often better gauge what you know. Writing is integral to many jobs. But despite the fact that everyone can acknowledge that they’re a more useful metric, we don’t demand students write much on standardized tests because it’s daunting to even imagine grading millions of essays. Time for a little technical assistance?

On Monday, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation said it is creating a $100,000 competition for software that can “reliably automate” grading essays on state tests. That will ultimately be divided into three prizes ($60,000 first place, $30,000 second, $10,000 third). If machines can fairly grade written work, then why not assess students on their writing skills

Will your robot judges be able to appreciate a brilliant metaphor?

To many people, the prospect of writing for a machine may seem chilling. Writers are told to “think about the audience.” If the audience is a machine, should the prose be stilted? Will your robot judges be able to appreciate a brilliant metaphor?

Then there is the question of whether students are even prepared to be tested on their essays. What helps most writers improve is a chance to write a lot–and to get prompt and detailed feedback. Too many students lack opportunities to pen even prosaic prose during the school day or to get any constructive feedback. “In addition to improving state tests, I want to see more classroom writing,” asserts Tom Vander Ark, chief executive of Open Education Solutions, a blended learning service provider that is helping orchestrate the competition. “I think kids should write 1,500 words a week–not a semester,” he adds.