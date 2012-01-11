Principles For Social Innovation In 2012: Follow Emerging Economies

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the beginning of the global financial crisis–a crisis that is changing the global economy just as significantly as the collapse of communism in 1989 and the OPEC oil crisis of 1973.

A major impact of the financial meltdown is that global markets are now being driven by the world’s emerging economies. The economies of the U.S. and Europe have entered a long period of sluggish growth, financial instability, rising debt, and relative decline. They still provide great opportunities for innovators–developed country markets will remain the world’s largest for some years to come. But the furnace of the global economy is now being powered by the white heat of industrialization in the East and South–economies like China, Brazil, Mexico, India, and Nigeria.

Editor’s Note This is the first of a series of articles from movement builders Purpose on the future of social innovation.

That means that the locus of social, economic, and even cultural innovation is shifting as well. This historic shift requires those of us who work at this intersection to re-evaluate priorities, change strategies, and create new types of innovations rooted in this new balance of power. For social innovators, we offer three tactics: focusing on the new middle classes of emerging economies, engaging them with technology, and building new global social movements.

The rise of the middle class plays a central role in the historic development of all major economies, whether in 19th-century Europe, 20th-century America or 21st-century China.

We’ve all heard about the rising middle classes of the emerging economies, but few understand the scale of this shift. Consider this: within five years, India’s middle class will be larger than America’s, at over 250 million. Less than two decades from now, the billion in the middle class of industrialized economies will be outnumbered by the three billion in the middle classes of emerging economies, according to new McKinsey research.

Nor will these rising economies be weighed down by the troubling demographic trends afflicting the West. America’s median age is 37; Nigeria’s is 19. As the need for innovation quickens, countries with faster growth and more youthful workforces will prove more dynamic and more adept at change. As their economic power grows, so too will their cultural power. The influence of Nollywood is already being felt in the Middle East, Latin America, and even the remote islands of the Caribbean. The middle classes of these countries will be a driving cultural force across the world, much as American culture shaped globalization in the final decades of the 20th century.

Are our priorities shaped by the growth patterns of the past, or by the growth trajectories of the future?

What does that mean as we plan for the year ahead? As a starting point, your organization should ask itself this: where are we looking for our future growth and impact? Are our priorities shaped by the growth patterns of the past, or by the growth trajectories of the future? Understanding the dynamics of this major global change can ensure that our organizations stay relevant.