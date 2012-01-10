A “Pollution Glue” Gets Sticky With Smog, Improves Air Quality

It’s one of the stranger approaches to reducing air pollution, but it just might work.

Transport for London, the city’s municipal transportation agency, has announced a new $310,000 trial of a “pollution glue” that will be sprayed on 15 separate stretches of road in areas with especially bad air quality and, in theory, trap certain pollutants so that they don’t float around and into people’s lungs.

The so-called “glue” (more formally known as a dust suppressant) is a non-toxic, biodegradable saline solution with calcium magnesium acetate. It will be sprayed on the street at night by winter service trucks modified with sprinklers. Harmful particles stick to the glue, preventing, as Mayor Boris Johnson put it, “their dastardly escape back into the air we breathe.” Eventually the particles are washed away into drains or tracked away by traffic.

The aim is more to improve air quality and public health than combat climate change.

The dust suppressant isn’t made to trap gaseous pollutants like carbon monoxide but rather small particulate matter that’s produced by diesel vehicles and industrial processes and is especially bad to breathe. The aim is more to improve air quality and public health than combat climate change.

This suppressant has already been tested on a small scale. In November, TfL started applying it in two locations in central London: Marylebone Road and the Victoria Embankment. The city’s studies showed it reduced PM-10 (that’s particulate matter with a diameter of 10 micrometers or smaller) by 10 to 14 percent.

Editor’s Note Transport for London is full of innovative ideas these days. They’ve also redesigned the cities iconic double-decker buses and made them run on clean fuel.

In this expansion of the trial, the suppressant will be used at 15 sites in five London boroughs, all of which are near industrial facilities that produce a lot of air-fouling particles.

Part of the reason London is getting so creative (read: desperate) in its approach to air pollution is that the city’s air quality is still pretty bad and, if the situation doesn’t improve, it could face large fines for violating European Union PM-10 limits.