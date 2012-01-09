The Next Generation Of Hybrids And EVs–From Performance Vehicles To Tiny Pickups

If you’re a car buff (or even a casual observer of the auto industry), you’ve probably heard all about the Tesla Model S, Nissan Leaf, and Chevy Volt–a sampling of today’s small crop of plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles. But what’s next? Will we finally get the electric pod cars we’ve all been waiting for? The annual North American International Auto Show, happening this week, always offers a hint at what’s coming down the line. In the slideshow above, we take a look at some of the cars that automakers hope you’ll be excited about.