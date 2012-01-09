Fork in the Road Drives The Grocery Store To Food Deserts

If you’ve ever tried foraging at a local convenience store or subsisting on roadside diners, you know what’s it like to live in a food desert. More than 23 million people, in fact, live in these so-called deserts, poor communities with little access to grocery stores (more than one mile away in urban areas, or 10 miles in rural areas). Many of these areas are plagued with diet-related health problems from heart disease to obesity.

Solving the problem is not easy. It’s not enough to just open up a supermarket. As a 2011 study “Fast Food Restaurants and Food Stores” in the Archives of Internal Medicine shows, proximity to supermarkets is “generally unrelated to diet quality and fruit and vegetable intake” and “diet outcomes were mixed” in the areas researchers studied. Building a fast food joint, on the other hand, had a healthy boost on the amount of such food eaten by low-income men living within 2 miles.

We want to help people take the next step toward healthy living from a place that is comfortable for them.

How to fix this? Fork in the Road is taking a stab at the problem. It sells produce and staple pantry items in low-income areas, but it also goes beyond just presenting people with healthy options–it also helps people overcome their fears about healthy eating by providing advice and meal planning. By providing not just food, but cooking help, the Portland-based startup hopes to be that last mile for healthy food.

Its pilot program–a series of farmers markets in low-income housing–served more than 20,000 people in Multnomah County, Oregon. Now it wants to expand to a fleet of mobile trucks. You can fund its Kickstarter program here.

Seniors and families with children in urban areas–often those with transportation and financial constraints–have been the primary focus. But Fork in the Road feeds anyone who doesn’t regularly eat nutritious foods. It’s also found that people who simply lack the time, cooking knowledge, and meal planning experience to cook nutritious meals for themselves at home find huge value in their services. “We want to be a stepping-stone organization to help people take the next step toward healthy living from a place that is comfortable for them,” says cofounder Amelia Pape.

After Fork in the Road purchases its first vehicle this year for its Mobile Markets, Pape says that “the long-term goal is to offer micro-franchises to community members as a means of expansion into new neighborhoods, but without losing the local ties to each community that are so important to us. We also think it would be really cool to give people the opportunity to become entrepreneurs.”

We asked Pape a few questions about Fork In the Road. The interview, edited for length, is below.