The Race To Build A Star Trek-Worthy Medical Tricorder

The medical tricorder, a handheld device in the Star Trek universe used to diagnose diseases and keep track of vital signs, once seemed a sci-fi impossibility alongside teleportation and alien encounters. Not anymore. The $10 million Qualcomm Tricorder X Prize , officially announced this week , challenges entrants to create mobile platform that can accurately diagnose 15 diseases across 30 patients in three days. We caught up with two startups–Senstore and Scanadu–that think they can pull it off.

Scanadu has been working on a non-invasive, non-contact, non-sampling (no saliva, urine, stool sample necessary) tricorder since before the X Prize challenge was announced. The startup, which raised $2 million in November, was only founded last January. But co-founder Walter De Brouwer set up a research lab in Belgium–Starlab–in the late 1990s, where he prototyped a tricorder-like device. It was too far ahead of its time. “It was the size of a backpack. It was an interesting idea but not really workable,” explains Scanadu co-founder and COO Misha Chellam.

Then, in 2006, De Brouwer’s son suffered from a traumatic brain injury and was hospitalized for three months. The tricorder idea resurfaced. This time, De Brouwer, Chellam, and the rest of the nine-person Scanadu team (including two ex-NASA scientists and three bioengineers), are working on a sensor-filled medical tricorder that can be integrated into a smartphone.

The tricorder can be viewed broken into a few component pieces: a biological sensor input (i.e. exhaling your breath to allow the chemical components to be analyzed), vital signs, imaging components (used to identify a rash, for example), and the AI software that can make sense of all the inputs.

Chellam claims that a prototype will be ready by the end of 2012, and a commercial device will be ready in three years. How can Scanadu build such a futuristic concept so quickly? Much of the technology is already available or in the works–it’s mostly a matter of getting FDA approval, gaining consumer trust, and, of course, putting it all together without draining the smartphone’s battery,

Scanadu plans to first market the device to parents who want to manage their children’s health. The device–which Chellam speculates could cost around $199–could, for example, be used to detect whether an infection is bacterial or viral and monitor temperature while the user is asleep.

Despite its quick pace of development, Scanadu is still looking to collaborate. “There’s a lot of innovation in this space, and we certainly don’t think we can build this thing on our own,” says Chellam.