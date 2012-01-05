advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Chevy Volt Owners To Get Safer, Flame-Free Batteries

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

After much-publicized news that Chevy Volt batteries caught on fire during crash tests, GM has decided to make “enhancements” to the vehicle structure as well as the battery coolant system. Customers will be notified when the modifications are ready for release.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life