MIT’s Innovative Plan For The Future Of U.S. Energy

What will it take for the U.S. to create a low-carbon energy infrastructure? The answer, according to a big study of America’s “energy innovation system,” is something different from what we have now, and something different from the conventional wisdom about the future of energy development.

The report, Unlocking Energy Innovation, is based on a three-year research project by faculty and students at MIT, and appears as a book by Richard Lester, a professor at MIT, and David Hart, a professor at George Mason University.

We face a very big innovation challenge over the next few decades. And the system as a whole isn’t close to being up to the task.

It lays out a 40-year framework for decarbonizing the U.S. energy system, arguing that a “fundamental transformation” is needed to avoid the worst (“unmanageable”) impacts of climate change. “We face a very big innovation challenge over the next few decades, bigger than most people recognize. And the system as a whole isn’t close to being up to the task,” Lester says.

The authors say energy innovation has lagged other sectors because companies and financial institutions have been “risk-averse,” and often had a “strong interest in preserving the status quo.” But it also says energy is different: It takes a long time to bring technology to commercialization because the system is complex and contingent. Before you can introduce lots of wind turbines, for example, you first need a better grid, more accurate forecasting, more energy storage, and so on.

The book advises against a “moonshot mentality” in favor of long-term collaboration between public and private research laboratories, small and large firms, financial intermediaries, schools and universities, and local, state, and federal agencies. “There is an enormous innovation agenda that does not depend on a ‘moonshot’ mentality,” it says.

Lester and Hart say intensive government-orchestrated projects like the Manhattan or Apollo Projects won’t bring about useful innovations. Instead, they say policy-makers should focus on what is achievable in the near and longer terms. It sees three “waves” of development, starting with a focus on energy efficiency (particularly cars and buildings). Between 2020 and 2050, the U.S. can bring down the costs and risks of “known low-carbon energy-supply and electricity-storage technologies.” And then, after 2050, it can finally bring fundamentally new energy technologies to market.

Lester and Hart dispel the idea that we’re going to see breakthrough technologies in “the next few decades.” And they say current low carbon technologies “are either too expensive or too difficult to scale, or they have other detrimental economic or environmental features.” Any new energy sources have to compete on price with coal and natural gas, which account for 70% of electricity generation nationwide.