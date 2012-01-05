Welcome NMA Judges

One of Fast Company‘s core beliefs is that businesses can change the world for the better. With Co.Exist, we are chronicling those efforts and the effects they are having on society.
These days, every company is making a nod toward sustainability. We’re not covering every initiative to replace light bulbs in a corporate HQ (though we’ll call it out if it’s just for show). Instead, we’re covering the innovative solutions that will truly change how we live and how we consume the world’s resources.
Here are some of our stories:
- A poor Indian inventor who took it upon himself to develop a cheap sanitary pad for his wife (and millions of other Indian women) by wearing women’s underwear and using a bladder full of goat’s blood to test his prototype.
- The classic DeLorean from Back to the Future, now reinvented as a slick electric car with a cutting-edge battery.
- Beautiful photos and video of the newest, safest method to transport endangered rhinos to new nature preserves: hanging upside down from a helicopter.
- You can take Stanford’s most popular class from the comfort of your living room: A report on the university’s new YouTube-based education.
- Parsing a report future of brands, and what companies can do to survive in a rapidly changing business world where the most important factor in consumers’ shopping decisions is whether a product truly improves their lives–and the planet.
- Examining China’s secret strategic pork reserves, what they mean for agriculture around the world, and how they may result in the end of the Brazilian rainforest.