Fly Parasite May Be Contributing To Colony Collapse Disorder

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

Cell phones, pesticides, fungi, and… fly parasites? Scientists believe that a fly parasite is causing bees to wander around aimlessly before keeling over. It’s another potential contributor to deadly colony collapse disorder.

