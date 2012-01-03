A Trade War In The Solar Industry Doesn’t Make Sense

The 20th century, a period of unparalleled economic growth in United States, can be summed up in a phrase: “As GM goes, so goes the nation.” Throughout the century, the Midwestern industrial heart of America–Detroit and surrounding cities from Toledo to Youngstown, Cleveland to Pittsburgh–pumped out iron and steel and autos. It was a microcosm of our present global supply chain economy.

Lobbying on Capitol Hill was left to the big boys: GM, Ford Chrysler, GE, AT&T, big energy companies, big food companies, and more. A steel supplier relied on the Big Three auto companies to work with Congress to create the market for steel and tires. GE helped its own supply chain through its lobbying efforts.

That was the 20th Century.

Twenty-first-century technologies have turned the concept of trade on its head, eliminating borders and changing the rules of the game.

The lack of understanding of these truths in the solar industry has been brought to my attention in the past few weeks. SolarWorld, a predominantly German solar panel manufacturer (with locations in the U.S.), is upset that the Chinese government is subsidizing its homegrown solar panel manufacturers by copying earlier German and Japanese subsidy programs. These subsidies are driving down the cost of panels worldwide.

Editor’s Note Jigar Shah’s stance on Solarworld has ignited a bit of a controversy in the solar industry. Solarworld president Gordon Brinser responds here.

We have already seen the casualties–over 300 manufacturers in China and U.S. companies like Solyndra and Evergreen that could not compete globally on price. Now, SolarWorld has submitted a petition asking President Barack Obama’s administration enact punitive duties on China for unfair trading practices.

SolarWorld president Gordon Brinser noted in PV Magazine that “China will dominate a new generation of technology that will reduce America’s dependence on fossil fuels, and we will see our increasing dependence on our Far East energy source eclipse our future potential for greater energy security.” But this is a false worry. The 20th-century world of America as the producer and seller of goods from cradle to grave has not existed for decades. America is no longer the world’s core manufacturer. But it is a technological and creative leader.