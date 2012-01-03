A Glimpse Into The Future Of Mobility From Stanford’s Car Gurus

The Center for Automotive Research at Stanford (CARS) is re-imagining the future of the automobile. These are not the flying cars of science fiction. These are nuts and bolts (or at least bits and bytes) innovations that can happen in the next few years, with some clever engineering and imaginative applications. What if mobility meant we never drove ourselves, or even owned a vehicle? What if our cars’ power sources were not batteries, or gasoline, but metal coils embedded under the roadway? These are all concepts being explored at CARS’ workshops and offices in Palo Alto, California.

CARS mission is “to discover, build, and deploy the critical ideas and innovations for the next generation of cars and drivers.” Co.Exist spoke with Sven Beiker, the executive director of CARS, to find out more about what CARS is doing, and what trends they see the automobile taking in the near future.

There is a social shift away from owning cars to a model that’s much more about considering mobility to be a service, rather than owning an steel and rubber machine in your garage. This is set to redefine how we think about transport in the same way that cloud computing is transforming how we think about software and desktop computing. While we’re still years away from seeing large percentages of the population abandon car ownership, the trends are already there.

“People are stepping away from owning a car to a certain extent, but not to accessing a car,” says Beiker. “Younger drivers don’t want ownership hassle. … It’s not such a huge trend that everyone is going there. But it is a trend.”

Beiker points to the Japanese phenomenon of kuruma banare (“demotorization”) that has seen the status and appeal of car ownership decline among younger generations.

The younger generation basically says the status symbol is my smart phone or my iPad.

“What I find very important in the mobile society [is] how do we consume mobility?” he says. “And this brings in the whole thing about car sharing. … There is a changing identification with the automobile, the younger generation basically says the status symbol is my smartphone or my iPad–or, when I can actually afford it, a nice condo. Those are much more important than a car used to be.”

We think that we buy cars because we have certain practical needs and a budget. Our reasons are different. “Today, the decision when buying a car is more than 50% emotional, it might be 80%,” says Beiker. “You look at cars, and you think, How much do I really need to get from one place to another? … It’s not a whole lot.”