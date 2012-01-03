advertisement
Fracking Causing Tremors In Ohio

By Morgan Clendaniel1 minute Read

A series of 11 earthquakes in Ohio now seems to be definitively linked to the liquid injected into natural gas wells. Because the injection site is near a fault line, it’s caused the temblors, the largest a 4.0 on the Richter scale. And Ohio isn’t the only place: Injection-related quakes are believed to have happened in multiple other locations across the country.

