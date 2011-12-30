advertisement
Can Fracking Really Bring Us 100 Years Of Gas?

By Morgan Clendaniel1 minute Read

This incredibly detailed report on the viability of the U.S. natural gas deposits (and, by extension, whether the environmental damage from fracking might be worth it) finds that the amount of gas we have may be overestimated by a factor of 10.

