The Year In EdTech Trends

The past year saw a geyser of edtech entrepreneurial developments. Here are some of the trends that EdSurge readers followed most avidly this past year:

Like the beloved Abbott and Costello routine, edtech entrepreneurs could be excused for feeling a bit dizzy about who is doing what in the (edtech) field. In November, many eyeballs took a gander at the market map created by the NewSchools Venture Fund. On the demand side of the equation, the Innosight Institute early this year chronicled examples of schools trying out blended learning approaches (PDF). And here’s our list of startups that debuted in 2011.



Math remains both devilishly hard to teach well, and yet the easiest to score, which makes it perhaps most amenable to the latest innovations in learning. There are hosts of startups and early-stage companies offering math. Among the ones we’re watching: “adaptive” math programs (Dreambox); comprehensive practice exercise math programs (TenMarks); teaching math concepts through motion (Motion Math); teaching math through games (including the likes of Sokikom and Manga High); creating a “virtual world” for rewarding math achievement (Wowzers); video lessons that integrate math into real-world problems (Mathalicious).



Mobile devices are streaming into schools in all forms, from smartphones to tablets–especially iPads. The coming year–2012–should prove extremely interesting as the results of pilots become better known. The proliferation of devices overlaps with another big trend: What kinds of “books” should students be using? A host of e-book companies are starting, some to commercialize the books that exist (Inkling and Kno); a handful to create–even crowdsource–books to come (Eleven Learning).

