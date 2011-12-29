The Next Global Economy Asks Companies To Create More Than Just Profit

The global economy is a human construct–a tool. And every so often, it gets radically updated, as it did after World War II at the historic Bretton Woods conference, where a new global monetary and ﬁnancial architecture was laid down.

Already, economists at governments, universities, and international agencies are hard at work laying the groundwork for the next global economy. Its contours? New systems of national accounts that explicitly count not just gross product, but the full spectrum of wealth creation.

Like a car that goes nowhere, a company that is useless to people, communities, the natural world, and future generations has no use.

I’ve called for countries to build national balance sheets, that take into account more than just GDP. Some countries are already taking baby steps in that very direction, and when they get there, the terms of an authentically beneﬁcial human exchange will change, probably radically.

In the United States, the State of the USA project, under the guidance of the National Academy of Science, is starting to utilize hundreds of indicators to measure different kinds of wealth: education, health, and the environment, to name just a few. Economists in America, France, and Sweden are busy updating national accounts to measure not just industrial output in ﬁnancial terms, but real wealth in human terms.

When this great shift is complete, companies will face a new hurdle: in a twenty-ﬁrst-century global economy, built on holistic national accounts, they will have to prove that they earned returns in next-generation terms, those that ﬂowed into a positive impact and weren’t earned through negative impact. Those that can’t will quickly be revealed as perhaps ﬁnancially “proﬁtable,” but economically bankrupt because they will be able to contribute little, if anything, to better, more accurate, valid, and meaningful measures of economic welfare.

Here’s what the new rules of competition might force you to conclude. Useless is useless. Like a car that goes nowhere, a company that is useless to people, communities, the natural world, and future generations has no use. Destroying the Common Wealth is easy, abundant, and cheap. It is what the vast majority of organizations do. Enhancing it, in contrast, is the scarcest, rarest, and single most disruptive capability an organization can possess. Betterness is the future because business isn’t good enough for people, communities, society, investors, governments–all of whom are demanding it–or even for companies, which are less and less able to survive on its dwindling morsels of proﬁtability.

Hence, in the twenty-ﬁrst century’s new competitive landscape, yesterday’s arid, adversarial, and arrogant conception of advantage doesn’t cut the mustard. Next-generation advantage isn’t merely competitive; it is generative. You may best your industrial-age rivals at the practice of “business,” but that’s no guarantee of having created enduring wealth and, hence, little foundation for relevance to constituencies that are beginning to ﬁst-poundingly demand it. In this new landscape, next-level advantage is generative (not just competitive).