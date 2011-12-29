Helping Intrapreneurs Break Free Of The Sustainability “Ghetto”

We love stories of entrepreneurs who have defied convention to build new businesses. But change doesn’t just come from the outside. Some of the best ideas are developed by “intrapreneurs” at big, established companies.

Nancy McGaw, deputy director of the Aspen Institute’s Business and Society Program, says it’s vital that we get behind these insiders if we’re going to “integrate profitability and social and environmental value.” So, three years ago, she helped set up Aspen’s First Movers program to train, recognize, and support individuals doing interesting things.

Co.Exist spoke to three participants–one current, and two from last year’s program–about their experiences. We were particularly interested in how they championed their projects internally (one of the main focuses of the fellowship).

Raj has developed an electronics trade-in program at Walmart.com. You can go to the site, say what you’ve got to sell (CD player, video game, or whatever) and Walmart organizes the re-sale, or recycling of the item. You then receive a gift card that you can use at the site.

The idea is to create a secondary market for electronics, put money in people’s pockets, and divert waste from the landfill.

Before he joined Walmart, Raj says the scheme was an “orphan” that “wasn’t reaching its potential.” The trick was to “reframe” the idea when selling it to his colleagues. “It wasn’t so much about stressing the environmental benefits, as explaining the mutual self-interest,” he says.

“There is is an economic upside for us, there is a strengthening of the value proposition for our consumers, and e-waste doesn’t go to landfill. By articulating a benefit for each stakeholder, I was able to make progress.”