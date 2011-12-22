Not Your Normal Nightly News: Precise Forecasting To Maximize Wind Power

You and I might be able to ignore the nightly weather forecast. But for power companies, grid operators, and energy traders, forecasts have never been more important.

As more renewable energy comes on-grid, forecasts of future wind and solar conditions could be the difference between a reliable power system and one that’s expensive and unpredictable.

Small fluctuations can make a big difference. In Denmark–which gets about 20% of its power from wind–a one-meter-per-second change could mean a 450MW shift in national output, according to one estimate. That is the equivalent of a whole coal-fired power station.

“If you are a utility or power provider, if you know how much energy you’ll have from wind, you can shut down your fossil energy,” says Iheb Triki, business development manager at Natural Power France, one of several consultancies offering wind power forecasts. “You can reduce your reserve costs, and your imbalance charges, and you can improve your planned dispatch scheduling.”

By “dispatch,” Triki means generating plants that can be switched on and off when needed. If grid operators can run back-up power stations optimally–and turn off plants, rather than running them on standby–they can reduce both carbon emissions and costs significantly.

According to the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, better wind forecasting could cut U.S. energy costs by between $1.6 billion and $4.4 billion, depending on the level of production. Those savings come from reducing the need for back-up power, better integration of renewable energy with the grid, and reducing the need to turn to spot-markets, where energy prices are highest.

Such numbers are not lost on the government. Several U.S. agencies now have projects to improve forecasting. The Department of Energy and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are working with two private companies on the $6 million, year-long Wind Forecast Improvement Project, which is focused on atmospheric conditions well above ground. At the moment, forecasts tend to extrapolate wind patterns at the top of turbines based on on-the-ground data, which can introduce a lot of inaccuracy, studies have shown.