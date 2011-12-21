advertisement
EPA Issues Mercury Emissions Rule For Coal And Oil-Burning Power Plants

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

The Environmental Protection Agency offered up a new rule to limit mercury emissions from coal and oil-burning power plants this week–a move that will prevent 11,000 premature deaths each year, according to the Los Angeles Times.

