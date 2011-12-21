The Disappearing Barriers Between Business And Nonprofits Are Driving Innovation

From the hallways of the UN to Fortune 500 boardrooms, new developments are taking place that are redefining how companies and nonprofit organizations are interacting and learning from one another. This disruptive change is good for everyone because it’s creating new opportunities for how to address some of society’s long-standing, complex problems, and strengthening business and nonprofits in the process.

Several key trends are driving this evolution. In today’s economy, the interdependence between business and society is front and center in many people’s minds. A new generation of customers and employees are calling on companies to take action to help address complex and challenging social issues, from spurring local economic opportunities, to solving global health problems.

We’re beginning to see businesses and NGOs reinventing themselves, and how they work together through social innovation.

Similarly, nonprofits have to do more with less due to increasing community needs and continuing economic difficulties around the world. They’re also being held to higher standards for delivering results that will meet both urgent needs and be sustainable for the long term–a challenging proposition even under the best of circumstances.

Clearly there is a need for business and nonprofits to adapt to these new realities. The good news is that we’re beginning to see examples of businesses and NGOs reinventing themselves, and how they work together, through social innovation. There are many different approaches and ideas that are breaking down the barriers between the for-profit and nonprofit sectors–but several key themes are beginning to emerge that bring clarity to these trends.

Grassroots organizations are expert at leveraging the power of local communities to advance a cause. This is a core capability of most nonprofits, but, in many ways, global businesses are just beginning to realize the importance of taking a locally focused approach. Especially in developing and emerging markets, companies are learning that a better understanding of local needs can drive creative new solutions. This bottom-up approach to innovation is helping companies to strengthen their own operations. In Bangladesh, British retailer Marks & Spencer is working with local suppliers to increase productivity, and reinvesting the cost savings locally to raise wages and work standards–just one example of how companies are looking across local supply chains to find ways to improve business performance, and have a positive impact on the communities where they operate.

Similarly, new opportunities exist for locally focused partnerships between for-profit and nonprofit organizations to advance creative approaches to long-standing problems. In India, my company, Abbott, is partnering with the global nonprofit organization PATH and local rice millers to expand the market for fortified rice. In a country where rice is the staple food for 65% of the population, fortifying rice with vitamins and minerals holds great promise for addressing the pervasive local problem of malnutrition.

Companies are thinking beyond traditional philanthropy to apply their unique products, people and know-how to build local capacity and address specific issues that align with their business. One example is IBM’s Corporate Service Corps, which sends hundreds of employees to emerging markets to tackle local socioeconomic issues through information technology, while gaining cultural proficiency and increasing leadership skills.