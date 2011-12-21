Charity Swearbox: Turning Twitter Profanity Into Famine Relief

Do you swear a blue streak on Twitter? Do you care about preventing cancer deaths or alleviating famine in Africa? Then consider signing up for Charity Swearbox.

Charity Swearbox is a sort of digital version of the real-world swear jar. You provide the site with your Twitter info. It then checks your past tweets and counts up all the obscenities you’ve used. Based on that total, you get a suggested amount to donate to one of a handful of charities ($1 for every obscenity). At the end of each subsequent month, you’ll get a new suggested donation amount based on that month’s volume of profanity.

The amusing crowdsourced list of swear words the site checks for includes the obvious George Carlin classics, but also slang (“knob”), misspellings (“oriface”), and inoffensive anatomical terms (“breasts”). The site also publishes a feed of the tweets it has caught (one example: “In related news, the burrito I just had was fucking amazing.”) Thanks to salty language like that, Charity Swearbox has raised more than $34,000 so far, and appears to be pulling in more than $100 each day.

Charity Swearbox–created by Fueled–is part of the 50/50 campaign, an effort to develop 50 fundraising projects within 50 days to raise £1 million for famine relief in East Africa. The 50/50 campaign has 43 individual fundraising projects so far (including a U.K. version of Charity Swearbox called SwearJar) which have collectively raised nearly $380,000.

If you don’t swear, this may seem a little irrelevant, of course. But look into how bad this famine in East Africa is–a child is dying every six minutes–and you may start.