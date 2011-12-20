advertisement
Tesla Announces Pricing For Model S EV

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

Always dreamed of owning a Tesla electric sportscar but can’t afford the Roadster? Tesla announced today that the upcoming Model S sedan will start at $49,000. Expect to pay extra for better battery life, top speed, and energy storage.

