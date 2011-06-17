Inside GM’s Scouting Grounds: The EcoCAR Challenge

The EcoCAR Challenge, a three-year advanced vehicle technology engineering competition, is ostensibly a chance for university students to design ultra-fuel-efficient, low-emissions, high-performing vehicles with 300 miles of range. But the DOE, GM, and Argonne National Lab-sponsored challenge, which ends this week, is much more than that–it’s also a proving ground for future vehicle engineers and a place for GM to handpick its next stars.

The winning teams get $100,000 and “serious bragging rights,” according

to Cindy Svestka, the EcoCAR Team Leader Liaison at GM. But a full-time

job is the real reward. “Getting these students to work with GM is our

priority,” says Svestka. Over the past five years, GM has directly hired

over 70 students from the EcoCAR competition (and its predecessor).

Approximately 98% of students that come out of the program have a job

offer before graduation.

Even Svestka has roots in the competition–she was a student in the

Propane Vehicle Challenge before getting hired by Argonne and eventually

moving on to GM.

In the first year of the EcoCAR Challenge, students focus on the design process. Years two and three are spent turning the design into an actual car. The DOE runs the challenge every three years, but each cycle has a different name (the last cycle was called Challenge X) and specific requirements.

Last week, the EcoCAR teams–including Texas Technical University, University of Ontario Institute of

Technology, University of Waterloo, and Virginia Tech–tested their vehicles on GM’s proving grounds in Detroit, and this week, the budding engineers are in Washington, D.C. awaiting the announcement of the winner. The teams will be judged on a number of factors, including safety, braking, acceleration, emissions, and consumer acceptability.