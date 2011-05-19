Crowdsourcing Education Innovation, For Cash

One of the world’s largest educational publishers is turning to crowdsourcing for their next great product idea. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s (HMH) initiative–the HMH Global Education Challenge–is an Intel Science Fair-style competition for educators that is giving away hundreds of thousands of dollars. Just one important caveat: HMH retains rights to the ideas.

The competition will be the first major attempt to develop for-market pedagogical materials via crowdsourcing. Participants will upload brief descriptions of their potential projects and then are able to view, comment, and vote on other proposals. A panel of judges, including former Education Secretary Bill Bennett and Bob Wise, the former governor of West Virginia, will decide on the winners from a pool of the 20 top-voted entries in September.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is offering a $100,000 grand prize for the winning entrant and a $25,000 second-place prize. Another $125,000 worth of prizes, including iPads, netbooks, and textbook donations, will be distributed to contestants and the schools of their choice.

Winners will give HMH first chance rights to negotiate with them for a commercial deal for nine months after the contest’s end.

Michael Muldowney, CEO of HMH, told Fast Company that the competition is intended to generate educational product ideas that might not otherwise make it to market. According to Muldowney, the company will provide the framework and assistance to turn the winning proposals into finished products that could be considered for development. Entry is limited to individuals; teams and groups are prohibited from competing.