Ethanol: Clean Fuel, Expensive Food

Ethonomic Indicator of the Day: 36 billion gallons–the amount of ethanol fuel the government has mandated the U.S. produces by 2022.

Ethanol is in nearly every gallon of gas pumped in the United States. It’s a clean alternative to oil that’s grown from the earth. What’s not to like about that? Just one thing: when we use more ethanol food prices go up.

Here’s a chart from the Department of Agriculture which shows what our increasing demand for ethanol has done to the price of corn. It’s made it go up 38%.

It’s pretty clear (and simple economics, to boot): As demand for ethanol goes up, so go corn prices While its great that we’re using more clean fuel, it’s just playing into the main criticism of ethanol. That growing acres and acres of food and then burning it up–while people are starving around the world–isn’t really a good moral use of our acreage.