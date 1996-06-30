Cellular Choices

Bell Atlantic NYNEX Mobile

800-255-2355

Good. Covering more than 70 areas across the country, Bell Atlantic NYNEX is the biggest cellular provider on the East Coast and the second largest in the country.

Weak. No digital service in the NYC area. Bell Atlantic NYNEX plans to introduce a digital CDMA voice system by the end of the year. For cellular modems, CDPD is available in the New York area.

Average. Unlike AT&T, Bell Atlantic NYNEX does not offer voice-activated calling in NYC. However, conference calling, call waiting, and call forwarding are standard features.

Expensive. There’s a two-year introductory contract for $14.99 per month with no free minutes. Depending on where you’re calling from, per-minute rates can run less than AT&T’s. For $84.99 per month you can get two hours of free local calls.

Bell Atlantic NYNEX Mobile is one of the biggies, but it falls behind AT&T in terms of available calling features in most of its competing markets. When its own digital service is available, however, it should match most of what AT&T now offers.