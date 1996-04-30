At BSG, There’s Only One Speed – Faster

Video producer Keith Nickerson had been hearing the instructions for weeks: make his presentation “shorter, faster, louder.” At last it was show time. Managers herded employees into their seats at the posh Houstonian Hotel. The crowd of 300 or so quieted down. The lights dimmed. Rock music began blasting through speakers. A massive three-gun video projector sprang to life and Nickerson’s four-minute MTV-style corporate video, set to R.E.M.’s “Finest Worksong” had the audience bopping.

When the video finished, the CEO raced down the center aisle carrying a plastic flashlight festooned with colored metallic streamers. He jumped onto a small stage, jogged in place for a moment, then jumped off. Dressed in blue running togs, he was meant to be a torch-carrying Olympian. The members of the audience, he later said, must also perform as Olympians. “We have to be the best there is.”

BSG Corporation, a $65 million computer services company based in Austin, Texas, has hardly cornered the market in raucous company gatherings. Neither is Steven G. Papermaster, BSG’s 37-year-old founder and CEO, the first entrepreneur with a flair for the theatrical.

What made this meeting different — and what makes BSG an undeniably “fast” company — is that it was the signature event in a collection of rituals through which BSG consciously accelerates time. The only way to outmaneuver giant rivals such as Andersen Consulting and EDS, Papermaster believes, is to move faster than they do. The only way to move faster is to create a culture in which urgency is at the core of everything the company does.

“Culture and values are at the root of our ability to move fast,” Papermaster says. “We are designed for speed and change.”

BSG holds meetings like the one in Houston every three months. But they aren’t quarterly meetings, Papermaster insists. They are annual meetings that occur every quarter. “The pace of our business is very fast,” he explains. “For us, a year’s worth of change occurs every quarter. So the need to reinforce our culture and values — as well as to focus on business issues — is the equivalent of a year’s worth of issues.”

Hence the quarterly annual meeting. It’s more than a semantic distinction — or, put another way, it’s one of countless semantic distinctions that separate BSG from the competition. The company is overflowing with homegrown rituals and metaphors that reinforce the pace of life and underscore BSG’s uniqueness.