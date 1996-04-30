Strategy as if Knowledge Mattered

In an industrial loading area in the cold, gray drizzle, 40 miles south of London, workers in blue overalls loaded and unloaded 200-gallon steel drums of knowledge. The barrels contained a mix of specialty ingredients, designer essences a manufacturer would soon add to laundry detergent to produce a distinctive “fragrance of spring.” If the strategy worked, 10 million consumers would desert “air of lemon” for “fragrance of spring” when they reached for their next box of laundry detergent.

The fragrance business is ruthlessly competitive. Winning depends on knowledge: fragrance of spring was the culmination of an elaborate process of development and testing by chemists, perfumers, and chemical production engineers. Part science, part art, and a little bit of luck, the aroma was crafted by a team of industrial knowledge workers — men and women applying their special skills, their accumulated experience and knowledge of aromatics, their special noses – to the challenge of inventing the next 10 million-buyer hit.

We have entered the knowledge economy. Suddenly knowledge is hot. Conferences on knowledge are the rage. Before we all get carried away with the exhilaration of knowledge, it’s worth stopping long enough to identify some operating principles. We’ve been working on this question with Malcolm Wolf and other McKinsey colleagues for the past two years; here are the five we’ve found.

1. Knowledge-based strategies begin with strategy, not knowledge. The new form of intellectual capital is meaningless without the old-fashioned objectives of serving customers and beating competitors. If a company does not have its fundamentals in place, all the corporate learning, information technology, or knowledge databases are mere costly diversions.

The old truth is still the best truth: a company has to know the kind of value it intends to provide and to whom. Only then can it link its knowledge resources in ways that make a difference: serving customers around the world in a coordinated, consistent manner; responding quickly and effectively to changing competitive conditions; and offering its products or services to customers more quickly, cheaply, efficiently, and innovatively.

2. Knowledge-based strategies aren’t strategies unless you can link them to traditional measures of performance. Supporters of intellectual capital are quick to argue that old financial measurements not only can’t account for intangible assets, such as knowledge, but also discriminate against them by using obsolete accounting principles. But the hard truth is that if knowledge can’t be connected to measurable improvements in performance –including improvements on the bottom line — then the knowledge revolution will be short-lived, and deservedly so.

It’s not as if we don’t already have solid examples showing that knowledge can have a clear impact on measures such as sales, costs, cycle time, productivity, and profitability. One pharmaceutical company, for example, increases sales significantly by sharing physician prescription patterns throughout its national sales force; a computer manufacturer speeds up its rate of new product development by systematically sharing information among its marketing, sales, and engineering departments; a farm equipment manufacturer adds a major new stream of revenue by reselling information about crop yields gathered and repackaged from its agricultural customers.