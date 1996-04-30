The Great Grape-Nuts Wrangle & Other Lessons in Democracy

Ron Megahan transferred from a Whole Foods store in northern California to the Bread & Circus in Wellesley, Massachusetts for the chance to be a store leader. In California, Megahan’s store carried Grape-Nuts, and the cereal did pretty well. But Megahan discovered that in New England, with its slightly different product standards, Bread & Circus stores didn’t carry Grape-Nuts — and his fellow store leaders didn’t want Megahan to start.

“There was an uproar,” he explains. “They said, ‘You can’t bring that in, it’s not clean.'”

“I said, ‘Yes, it is.'”

“They said, ‘That product’s crap, it’s heavily processed … ‘”

“I said, ‘Do you know what’s in it?’ They said, ‘No, but … ‘ I said, ‘Do you know what’s in it?’ ‘No, but …'”

“I said, ‘Get a box and read the ingredients.'” From memory, Megahan ticks off the ingredients of Grape-Nuts: wheat, malted barley, salt, yeast.

“I eat it,” says Megahan, “so I know what’s in it. It’s up on the shelf here now, and I sell a shitload of it. But I had to fight.”