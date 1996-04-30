Meet your Worst Corporate Nightmare

Kemske’s most recent book, Human Resources, concerns a troubled biotech company, Biomethods Inc., and its visionary new CEO, Pierce, who is smart, humane — and a vampire. Pierce cuts through the company’s ossifying bureaucracy, develops new markets, and empowers his people. He also occasionally snacks on the necks of his more promising young executives, turning them into undead drones. If you’ve been through a “turnaround” lately, you may be wondering why your neck hurts — or why your CEO has the office blinds drawn so tightly.

For the creator of this button-down bloodsucker, the metaphor of boss-as-vampire is just another day at the office. Indeed, Floyd Kemske’s view of the relationship between manager and managed might be a little bleak even for, say, Franz Kafka. After all, the urbane vampire at the head of Biomethods Inc. is the book’s hero.

“My sympathies were with Pierce,” the author says blandly. “Even though he was somewhat brutal in his methods, I still thought the organization was behaving with too much inertia.”

Every revolution needs its naysayers, its wet blankets, its steely-eyed cynics who see through the cheerleading and cant. The first great wave of industrialization had Ned Ludd and his followers. The French Revolution had Edmund Burke. And today’s technological and managerial revolution has Floyd Kemske.

A quietly engaging 48-year-old who looks exactly like the “obscure novelist” he describes himself as, Kemske has pioneered a one-man genre: the “corporate nightmare.” In three novels published over the last four years (all by Catbird Press of North Haven, Connecticut), Kemske describes a fantastic but all-too-recognizable world — part Stephen King, part “One-Minute Manager” — in which business is only the staging area for the most primitive human terrors, drives, and longings.

In “Lifetime Employment” (1992), a company’s employees find that the quickest way to the top is to kill their manager. The protagonist of “The Virtual Boss” (1993) is a devilish software program — an expert system of emotions — that drives workers to maximum productivity by exploiting their greatest hopes and deepest fears.