Strategy is for the Young

The participants are young: 23 fast-track employees from German computer giant Siemens Nixdorf Information Systems (SNI).

The talk is about the future: The breakthrough technologies, demographic trends, and competitive forces that will define the computer market in the year 2005.

Welcome to the kick-off meeting of the SNI FutureScape Team. Last fall, CEO Gerhard Schulmeyer launched a new planning initiative at Europe’s largest computer company. The idea was radical, even a bit subversive: give young people — those most enthusiastic about new technologies and closest to the company’s next generation of customers — a genuine voice in shaping corporate strategy. Beginning with four days of debate in a British castle, and continuing through field trips to Silicon Valley and meetings with industry gurus, the FutureScape Team has been shaking things up.

“Our role is to challenge the board,” says Stacy Welsh, who, at 29, is one of the youngest FutureScape members. “The management board is saying, `We don’t understand the buying patterns of 16-year-olds, the kids who are watching MTV. We’re nowhere near that generation.’ They look to us for perspective.”

Becoming a FutureScape member wasn’t easy; top management selected the group, all of whom are 40 or under, from SNI’s “high-potential” employees. Everyone agreed to work on the project over-and-above their regular duties. In return, the company agreed to keep the team together for at least five years — creating the chance to make a real impact.

Perhaps the group’s most important contribution comes from its one-on-one interactions with members of the management board. Think of it as “mentoring in reverse.” FutureScape members are “sparring partners for the board,” says Richard Roy, an executive vice president of SNI who is based in Frankfurt. “They should challenge us to look beyond today’s boundaries and shape our thinking about the market, technology, social change.”