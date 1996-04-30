Encourage Wild Ideas

Walk into the offices of IDEO Product Development and you quickly appreciate how many ways there are to describe new products. Computer screens display intricate designs embedded in software. Long rolls of butcher paper, spread out over conference tables, record doodles, scribbles, notes. Prototypes are everywhere and in every medium: cardboard, foam, wood, plastic.

Standing in the middle of things, admiring the creative chaos, is David M. Kelley, 45, IDEO’s founder. Kelley describes IDEO as “a living laboratory of the workplace.” The company “is in a state of perpetual experimentation,” he says. “We’re constantly trying new ideas in our projects, our work space, even our culture.”

IDEO is arguably the world’s most influential design firm. About 250 people work in a network of offices stretching from San Francisco to London to Tokyo. They create 90 new products a year, including some that have become familiar parts of our daily lives: Levolor blinds, Crest’s Neat Squeeze toothpaste container, telephones and answering machines from AT&T. Others are icons of the digital age: cutting-edge laptop computers, virtual reality headgear, even automatic teller machines. But the firm’s defining creation is the process of creativity itself. To understand how IDEO works, you have to see how it looks.

The company’s main offices are spread over seven low-rise buildings in downtown Palo Alto, the heart of California’s Silicon Valley. The people here (about 140 in all) work under tight deadlines and intense pressure. But you wouldn’t know it from the feel of the place. Kelley is adamant that people can’t be creative without heavy doses of freedom and fun. So there are no “bosses” or job titles at IDEO; all work is organized into project teams that form and disband in a matter of weeks or months. There are no permanent job assignments; designers in Palo Alto are free to move to Chicago or Tokyo if they can find a colleague willing to switch.

“The most important thing I learned from big companies,” Kelley says, “is that creativity gets stifled when everyone’s got to follow the rules.”

That same spirit infuses the offices, which display lots of funky touches and clever twists. Consider the small matter of bicycles. It seems nearly everyone at IDEO bikes to work, so “parking” is a problem. The solution? An intricate system of hangers and pulleys that allows people to wheel their bikes to their cubicles, raise them to the ceiling, and retrieve them as needed. It’s a bicycle rack in the sky.

There’s also the matter of noise. The firm’s twenty-somethings like to play music while they work, which can drive the other designers crazy. So IDEO created a special area for the youngsters — dubbed the Spunk Space — complete with a DC-3 aircraft wing that pivots on a pole to serve as a room divider.