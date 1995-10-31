Job Titles We’d Like to Have – Intangible Asset Appraiser

There’s nothing intangible about Sam Khoury’s credentials: BS in chemistry, MS in organic chemistry, a PhD in polymer chemistry, an MBA for good measure. It’s appropriate; knowledge is Khoury’s business. As Dow Chemical’s intangible asset appraiser, Khoury puts a price tag on intellectual property. How does he appraise his own contributions? “The fact that my position exists confirms the evolution of a real need in business.”