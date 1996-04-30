There’s an entire school of consultants committed to the proposition that language is a medium for change. (A belief rooted in the fact that consultants talk for a living, perhaps.)

Which brings us to snow.

In the lore of language-as-change, snow is the metaphor of choice. Eskimo snow, to be exact. The reason, as presented by consultants, is a blizzard of logic that goes like this: the Inuits have somewhere between 39 and 401 words for “snow” in Inuktitut, the Inuit language. According to consultants this proliferation demonstrates how important snow is in the Inuit culture — the precision of the language reflects the depth of the Inuit understanding of the exact nature of snow.

The message: learn from the Inuits. Change your language and change your company. Want to improve quality? Generate 39 different ways to talk about subtle differences in quality. Want to be more team-oriented? Find 39 different ways to discuss your commitment to teamwork. Want to be more customer-focused? Well, you get the picture.

Time for the Big Thaw.

We dispatched the Fast Company Consultant Debunking Unit (CDU) to break the ice. First we consulted the academics. GeoVrey K. Pullum, 50, is professor of linguistics at the University of California at Santa Cruz, and author of “The Great Eskimo Vocabulary Hoax” and “Other Irreverent Essays on the Study of Language” (1991).

Says Pullum, “I was at the University of California Management Institute and I heard someone make the claim that Eskimos have hundreds of words for snow and I said, ‘I hate to be a wet blanket, but that’s not true.’ The very next day an industrial psychologist was giving a lecture and made the point again and I thought, ‘Everybody’s making this up!'”