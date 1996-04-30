Management by Kemske-ing Around

How do you spell coercion? M-A-N-A-G-E-M-E-N-T.

“It’s not just a feedback system anymore,” she said. “It manipulates people.”

Donald looked at her as if he despaired of her ever understanding. “What do you think management is, Linda?”

“That’s no management,” said Linda. “That’s fascism.”

The ghost of a smile appeared on Donald’s mouth, then vanished. “Fascism, manipulation, management. I can’t make these fine semantical distinctions. Does it matter what you call it if it works?”

— “The Virtual Boss”

The most perceptive and effective managers tend to be the most brutal.