How to Get at What You’re Good At

That’s what my counselor concluded after two days of rigorous testing at the Johnson O’Connor Research Foundation in Washington, DC. There’s not much my friends or family can do to help. They’ll just have to accept me for who I am: someone who rapidly generates ideas (many of which are impractical) and who is woefully suited for jobs that require extended concentration on complex tasks.

Aptitude testing purports to identify what people have a knack for, what they innately do well. These tests have always sounded like pseudoscience — abstract exercises designed to measure the unmeasurable. My skepticism intensified when I learned the Johnson O’Connor process would take 9 hours of my time and 480 of my dollars. But I was in the thick of a genuine career moment: Should I move my speechwriting aptitude to another organization? Write a screenplay? Start a business? I figured a few tests couldn’t hurt.

“We’re going to try a bunch of things and see if any of them are easy,” explains my bearded aptitude swami before he ushers me into the testing room and seats me alongside another man in his early thirties. It’s Day One and we begin with group tests.

The lights dim, and a slide projector begins shooting onto the screen a series of two-word combinations — one word in a made-up “Martian” language (for example, gev), the other its English equivalent (in this case, dentist). When the slides stop, we turn over a worksheet and try to write the English words beside the Martian ones. Then the same sets of words smack on the screen in a different order (“Gev, dentist … dak, egg” I whisper to myself). Then comes another worksheet. Then two more rounds.

Finally it’s time for a new test. We are asked to use one hand to deposit a mound of small pins, three at a time, into row after row of small holes on a plastic board. Subjects who perform well (hint: not me) supposedly harbor the capacity for surgically precise movement — something required to become, say, a gev.

Later we are allotted 11 minutes to write an essay on an open-ended “what if” question. (This test, it turns out, probes for ideaphoria.)