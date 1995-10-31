I Want My Ford TV!

It’s just after 9 AM in a TV studio on the ground floor of a building in Dearborn, Michigan. Ellen Akins is sitting behind an anchor desk, taking a few last-minute sips of coffee and reading through the morning’s script, waiting for the newscast to begin.

Two rooms away, technicians are eager for the newscast to finish. Their job is to bounce it off a satellite orbiting 22,300 miles overhead and onto TV screens across North America.

Between the studio and the technicians is a control room, dim except for the light from 26 video monitors. Rendall Thomas, the director of the newscast, is pulling together its strands: video clips, graphics, on-screen text crawlers. Thomas is clearly the center of gravity. He’s looking at a monitor showing a live shot of his anchor. “I think you need to truck right a bit,” he tells a cameraman. “No, no, too far, let’s go left, get left … “

Thomas’s air of authority is well earned. Five nights a week, he directs the evening news for WDIV-TV, Detroit’s NBC affiliate. For the last two rating periods, his broadcast has ranked number one.

“I think we’re ready to rock and roll,” Thomas says, looking briefly left and right for any dissent from his crew. “Stand by to roll open: three, two, one — roll open….”

On the screen, a series of neon-blue fuses sparks out the letters of a logo. But the letters aren’t WDIV. They’re FCN. This is the Ford Communications Network, and the daily news broadcast from Ford Motor Co. is under way.

If there is a universal lament in business, it has to be, “Nobody around here tells me anything.” At Ford, it’s tougher for people to lodge that complaint. Every weekday morning, FCN beams out 30 minutes of news to 360 factories and offices: a target audience of about 200,000 viewers.