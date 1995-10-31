What’s Black and White and Working?

I’m a revolutionary person, in a quiet sort of way,” says Wendy Luhabe, 38, as she sips her tea in the Gazebo restaurant of Johannesburg’s Sandton Sun Hotel. “I was at a conference in Namibia recently and we decided that corporations are often like prisons, and everyone in them is a captive. I think that sums up most people’s corporate experience.”

Today is National Women’s Day, a new postapartheid public holiday in South Africa. It’s a day to relax or attend rallies; Luhabe’s morning has been filled with appointments capped off by lunch with the Malaysian ambassador. Although she agrees with the idea of Women’s Day, she thinks the focus is wrong. “I haven’t heard one mention of economic empowerment,” she says.

For Luhabe, empowerment is the operative word. In the United States, the word has become cliché. But in South Africa “empowerment” describes not only a philosophy but also the history of a black majority emancipating itself after almost 350 years of white rule. What it has yet to describe, however, are relations in the South African workplace. That is where Luhabe’s Bridging the Gap comes in.

In 1990, after eight years in the marketing department, Luhabe walked away from South African BMW when she was denied a chance even to interview for a job she knew she was qualified for. For months she had thought about starting a consulting firm that would change companies by empowering their employees. On a lark, she entered a raffle at a local office supply store in the hopes of winning furniture for the day when she would open her own shop. Two months later she received a check in the mail for $7,700, with a note congratulating her for winning first prize. “I’d completely forgotten about it by then,” she says with a laugh, “but when that happened, I knew I was meant to do this.”

In January 1991 Luhabe opened Bridging the Gap, a consulting firm that works to prepare young black South Africans to enter the world of work — and helps to prepare conservative, change-resistant South African companies to accept them. When Luhabe started, she had no entrepreneurial experience, no private office, no client base, and little funding. Today, Bridging the Gap boasts four consultants, its own offices and support staff, and a client list with South African heavyweights such as Standard Bank of South Africa, Ltd., DHL, and the massive state-owned Telkom monopoly.

Luhabe now sits on the boards of seven major corporations. And last year, she founded the country’s first Women Investment Portfolio to improve the economic plight of black South African women.

At the heart of Luhabe’s work is the Zulu word “ubuntu” — honoring a person’s humanity. “I come from an environment that honors people,” says Luhabe, who grew up in a black township outside Johannesburg, “and when I hear of an elderly man on the shop floor being treated like a little boy, it breaks my heart; he is a grandfather and when he goes home he is treated with respect.” Luhabe’s answer is to change the way management perceives its employees. At DHL, for example, she has all levels of management taking part in her workshops.