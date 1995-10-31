The People of Hewlett-Packard v. The Past

It was 8:30 AM and Vargas, 37, a personnel management consultant at Hewlett-Packard’s Integrated Circuit Business division, was desperately looking for the hotel ballroom with the division’s management meeting.

But the room he was in was set up like a courtroom. Who were the barristers with the black robes and white wigs? And that judge at the front looked exactly like Lance Ito!

Then Vargas began to recognize some of the faces in the jury box. He took a second look at the paper he’d found under his door that morning: a subpoena, summoning him to jury duty to decide the fate of his division’s business plan.

The charge? Difficulty of implementation, in the first degree. A team of internal skeptics, expert witnesses, and a consultant would bring the case against the plan. Another team, led by the division’s general manager, Mike Matson, and the marketing manager, Neal Carney, would try to convince the 90 members of the jury that the plan, which called for greater risk taking and substantial culture change in the 2,200 person division, was worthy of their vote.

The trial-as-business-meeting was the brainchild of Geoff Ainscow, the division’s 54-year-old organizational development specialist, who figured that if management wanted change, the meeting itself needed to send that message. By dramatizing the issues at stake in the new plan, HP’s senior management could show — not just tell — the participants at the annual meeting how difficult the change would be and how serious a commitment it would require.

Ainscow hired Sterling Productions from San Diego, California to stage the trial, which was held in the ballroom of San Diego’s Wyndham Emerald Plaza hotel. It took two-and-one-half weeks to prepare every detail — including the Lance Ito look-alike — for the two-day event. The only ones unprepared were the members of the jury, from whom the trial theme was kept secret.