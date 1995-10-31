A Woman’s Place is in Cyberspace

Cynthia baker joined Women’s Wire for the same reason thousands of other professional women have entered the gender-specific areas of the Net: she was planning to move to a new city and hoped to network with women who lived there. But when her boss objected to her career plans — and then delivered an unexpected ultimatum about her future — the stakes got higher. As one of a handful of female managers in a major consumer-electronics company, Baker recalls, “I didn’t know who to turn to.”

Then she saw a Women’s Wire forum called Career Coach. She sat down at her computer, took a deep breath, and began to type: “Dear Career Coach: I’m not sure if this is the correct forum for this but here goes … “

Lost in all the hype over market-share battles among the giant online services and smut in cyberspace is an intriguing new way in which businesswomen are using the Net: as their own digital version of the old boy’s network. More and more professional women are joining smaller, highly focused discussion groups to share stories from the trenches, look for career advice, and devise strategies to bust through the glass ceiling.

In fact, there are as many different kinds of forums as there are women’s issues and interests. And while each forum has a slightly different take on men, the general rule is clear: none need apply.

Women’s Wire may be the most mainstream — and one of the few to welcome men. You’ll find solid advice from consultants, lawyers, and entrepreneurs; information from groups such as the National Association of Female Executives; and serious-minded discussions about job transitions, work-family balance, and burnout.

Systers has a different mission and personality. The name comes from morphing “sisters” and “systems” — which is essentially what the discussion group does. Membership is open to women at high-tech companies and universities, as well as women in other kinds of organizations who work with technology. Discussions are kept “at a very high professional level,” says founder Anita Borg, an engineer at Digital Equipment Corp., although they’re more often career-related than technical. “There are calls for [academic] papers,” she says, “but the most useful stuff helps women stay in the field and deal with difficulties.”

Cynthia Baker needs no convincing that online discussions can help deal with difficulties. Her initial post to Career Coach generated a long-running series of reactions and advice. She wound up quitting her job, moving to Seattle, and starting her own company. Now, in addition to Career Coach, she regularly visits two other Women’s Wire forums — Entrepreneurs and Business Roundtable — as well as several Internet newsgroups.