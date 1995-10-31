The Riddle of Job Interviews

You’re on your way to that all-important job interview, and this time you’re prepared. You found the company’s home page on the Web and checked Nexis for the latest news. You’ve rehearsed your answers to the questions they’re bound to ask: Why do you want this job? Where do you see yourself in five years?

Those are the wrong questions. Sorry, you’re not prepared.

Blame it on Microsoft. Ever since Microsoft made headlines for its unconventional approach to interviewing (key question: How many gas stations are there in the United States?), more and more companies are looking for that certain approach that will uncover just the right quality of mind.

To help you really prepare, here are some brainbusters that are making the rounds in the world of knowledge work.

Say your interview is at Goldman Sachs. The problem (1) is likely to involve eight balls, one of which is slightly heavier than the others. You have a two-armed scale, which you are allowed to use only twice. Your challenge: find the ball that’s heavier. Another typical Goldman Sachs brainteaser (2) is to ask you to calculate the number of degrees between the hour hand and the minute hand of a clock (nondigital) that reads 3:15.

At Smith Barney, the problem (3) involves water instead of balls. You have two containers, one holds five gallons, the other holds three. You can have as much water as you want. Your task: measure exactly four gallons of water into the five-gallon container.

Bankers Trust offers this familiar puzzle (4) : You wake up one morning and there’s been a power outage. You know you have 12 black socks and 8 blue ones. How many socks do you need to pull out before you’ve got a match?