Download Your Way to an MBA

In the past six months, the number of business schools that have posted sites on the World Wide Web has grown from 30 to more than 200. Some are remarkably lame; some are so good they start to change how you think of the school.

For businesspeople who are trying to get a handle on a specific problem, the Web can be a superb resource. Luke Froeb, an associate professor at Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management, says you can save your company $500 an hour in consulting fees by following his links to online antitrust laws. Concerned that your merger won’t clear Section 7 of the Clayton Act? Froeb’s home page on antitrust policy gives you a link to the relevant guidelines.

Scanning B-school Web sites also lets you comparison shop for an education.

Whether you’re a student or a professional, online research material can help you increase your intellectual capital. So grab your keyboard. We’ll help you surf past the flotsam and catch the wave to the best B-school Web sites.

The Top 10: The Good, The Bad, & The Truly Lame

Sloan school of Management. Wharton. Stanford. Harvard. They are the nation’s top business schools, says U.S. News & World Report. But how do they rate in cyberspace?

We invited Wayne Marr, a finance professor who posted the first comprehensive guide to business school Web pages, to grade the Top 10. He rates business school Web sites by whether or not they include seven items: electronic admission or request forms; student home pages; faculty home pages; faculty research papers; teaching home pages; alumni or job home pages; and at least one source of excellent external links.

Send suggestions to wayne_marr@socsci.com. A caveat: some Web pages are under construction and could have improved considerably by the time you read this.