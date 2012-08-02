Facebook Begins Original Content Push With Facebook Stories

Facebook just launched an original editorial project, called Facebook Stories . The site showcases videos and articles that depict creative ways in which the Facebook community uses the platform, not unlike Tumblr’s Storyboard or Twitter Stories . Facebook Stories, which has been in the works since last June, will focus on a different theme each month, starting with “Remembering.”

In addition to stories surfaced from the Facebook community, the site will also include regular features in conjunction with several partners. For example, the Bookshelf will feature a Goodreads-supplied list of books that correspond with the month’s theme; the Playlist will spotlight Spotify mixes curated by artists; and the Reading List will feature several stories from publications such as The New Yorker, whose content is normally behind a paywall.

A Facebook representative tells Fast Company the Facebook Stories team will experiment with a variety of content types in the future, but that no other microsites are currently in the works.

