Does This Wearable Computer Make My Butt Look Fat?

Google’s Project Glass is in limelight at the moment because it’s amazing technology that’s only now becoming viable, even while it’s been a Star Trek staple for years. And Glass is actually just one component in a quiet revolution in wearable computing that’s going on all around you–which may change how you learn about just about everything.

Of course Google’s not alone, and the New York Times pointed out this week that Google’s arch-rival Apple has recently filed a patent for a similar sort of head-worn device (just the latest of many Apple’s filed over a long period). And where Google and Apple tread, others will follow.

Head-worn displays are just the most visible part of the wearable computing revolution, and the seemingly quite determined rise of smartwatches represents an almost equally exciting aspect of the tech. These watches connect to your smartphone typically over Bluetooth, and alerting you via their interface. The idea is that it’s often more convenient to glance at your wrist versus fishing your phone out of a pocket (which is why, if you think about it, wrist watches replaced pocket watches). Even Apple’s Siri is a form of wearable computing, because as an “invisible” interface, she can whisper in your ear and listen to your commands via a headset without you having to get your phone out.

Wearable computing is simply the next evolution of the smartphone–the device we’re carrying around more and more (50% in the U.S. now), and which we’re adopting so quickly that mobile-only access to Facebook jumped 23% since just this March.

And all of these wearable systems, from the smartphone up to Glass are designed to do one thing: deliver information to you while you’re on the move. Or standing still, for that matter, because you’re wearing them more and more of the time.

But ultimately, this isn’t why you’re going to adopt this tech.