Making Sure BYOD Doesn’t Mean “Bring Your Own Disaster”

The bring your own device (BYOD) to work movement has gone mainstream.

Once relegated to a handful of technology wonks, the desire to use personal smartphones and tablet computers at work is now a business megatrend. In fact, a recent Forrester survey of 10,000 workers found that 43% of today’s information workers have used their own personal technology devices to help them do their jobs, with over half of the workers paying for the devices themselves. Truth is, almost everything written about BYOD looks at the benefits and risks for businesses to support this trend. And with good reason. With all the upside, companies put a lot on the line when they allow employees to use the own devices at work.

But what about you, the individual? Certainly you’d be the coolest person in the room if you were to project your latest presentation using an iPad instead of a PC. And you may actually be reducing ‘separation anxiety’ from work by viewing mail while at the mall, the ball game, or your children’s recital. But what are your risks? Here are some questions to ask your employer if BYOD is standard practice in your workplace:

Data privacy. You may be at risk when you walk around with corporate information on your device. If your device is lost or stolen, what liability do you assume? If you quit your job or get fired, what policies and procedures does your employer have in place to recover their data while removing any potential liability from yourself?

Costs. While it might make your life easier now, do you really want to continue paying for your employer’s technology? What might be cool today could get pretty annoying tomorrow. Once businesses get used to the convenience of having employees ‘ponying up’ for tools, it might be hard to wean them off this in the future. Also, if you buy mobile apps for business use and your employer reimburses you, what happens to them when you quit or leave your job?

Data ownership. When you leave your place of employment, who owns the intellectual property stored on your phone or tablet? If you have stored corporate data like documents or databases, the answer is straightforward. But what about information like phone numbers and contact information of people who reside in your personal contact application? If you are a sales or support person and your phone number is published as a work number for people to reach you, does the employer expect to use that number when you leave the company?